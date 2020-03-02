Amount of flights to/from Iran down due to coronavirus alert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The number of flights canceled due to the spread of a new coronovirus in Iran is excessive, said Secretary of the Iran Airways Association Maqsud Al-Saman Trend reports citing ILNA.

According to Al-Saman, some flights were canceled last night due to the lack of passengers and it is not profitable for airlines to arrange flights.

Al-Saman said that while Iran has no flight program regarding some neighboring countries, flights are being organized if there are requests for Iranian citizens to return to the country.

"There are no restrictions on flights from European countries to Iran and vice versa, and airports in Europe accept Iranian citizens with a health questionnaire," he said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 978 people have been infected, 54 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.