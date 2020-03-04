Iranian President Rouhani slams masks and sanitizer hoarders

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 4

Trend:

Iran's government acts as guardian of people's health, business and livelihood, said Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

“It is a widespread disease. It encompasses almost all of our provinces and is, in a sense, a pandemic disease that many countries in the world have become infected with," he said at a Cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing official website of the president.

“We must work together to tackle this problem as quickly as possible,” said Rouhani.

“The mental security of the people is as important as the health security,” he said. “Unfortunately today, there are some who want to take advantage of this dilemma for their own financial gain.”

He referred to hoarding of some commodities such as sanitizers and face-masks and selling those items at a higher price.

"On the other hand we faced other types of people in the foreign media, who have gone behind the mask of compassion, but in reality they're spreading false news in other to destabilize our society," Rouhani said.

Rouhani made a promise that Iran will be able to overcome the coronavirus disease.

The president also asked people not to travel; to minimize movement outside their homes, attend as less meetings as possible.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,900 people have been infected, 92 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 500 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.