Some countries ban imports of agricultural products from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

With the spread of coronavirus in Iran, some countries, including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, have banned imports of agricultural products from Iran, said Head of Iran's National Association of Agricultural Products Reza Nourani, Trend reports citing Young Journalist Club (YJC).

According to Nourani, most of the agricultural products exported from Iran are returned back.

Nourani added that some CIS countries also did not allow export of Iranian products.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,900 people have been infected, 92 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 550 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.