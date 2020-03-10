Iran flights to UAE to be canceled until the end of March

TEHRAN, Iran, March 10

Head of the Iran-UAE Chamber of Commerce announced that the Iran's flights to Dubai will not be carried out during next 20 days till the end of March, and the resumption of the flights is unlikely unless conditions in Iran are well-controlled.

"At present, only one-way flights from Dubai to Iran have been operated to return Iranian citizens," Head of the Iran-UAE Chamber of Commerce Farshid Farzanegan said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been reviewing this issue every few days and is negotiating with the UAE," he said.

On February 25, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 8,040 people have been infected, 291 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,730 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.