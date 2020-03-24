Iran Health Minister: National Screening plan successful

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 24

Trend:

About 38.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus under Iran's National Screening Project, Iran Health Minister said.

“Following the testing, 74,000 people were referred to health centers; about 8,000 persons were hospitalized, and 3,000 of them required special care or treatment,” said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing IRIB.

The minister went on to say that given the tests carried out in recent days, there may be more coronavirus cases in coming weeks.

“The rising trend is due to the timely identification of patients,” Namaki added.

According to the Health Ministry report on March 22, 127 people died from COVID-19 over 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 1,81.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,411 new cases were detected, raising the total number of cases in the country to 23,049, Iranian state TV reported.

Jahanpour added that a total of 8,376 people, who underwent treatment, have been discharged from hospitals.

The average age of those infected with the virus is 59, while those who lost their lives are mostly aged 60 years and over, he noted.