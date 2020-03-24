Term of temporary release of prisoners extended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The term of temporary release of prisoners has been extended amid coronavirus in Iran, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, this period has been extended until April 19.

Rouhani added that previously, the term of temporary release was scheduled till April 3.

About 85,000 prisoners have been temporarily released due to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.