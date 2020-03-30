Iran unable to slow down coronavirus infection spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

More than 3,180 people revealed to have the coronavirus infection over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 117 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur said that currently 3,511 people are in critical condition.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 41,400 people have been infected, 2,757 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 13,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.