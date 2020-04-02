Iran's 'Smart Social Distancing Plan': to open markets, scientific, cultural, religious centers

TEHRAN, Iran, April 2

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced the implementation of the Intelligent Social Distancing Plan to be launched after April 8, Trend reports via IRNA.

Saeed Namaki said the smart plan will be implemented to open markets, scientific, cultural and religious centers.

He said that 67 million people have so far been screened, adding that it shows people’s trust in the health system as the most reliable system to present services.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 15,473 people out of a total of 47,593 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 3,036 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 2,987 new affected cases have been detected in the country.

Over the last 24 hours, 138 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 47,500 people have been infected, 3,036 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 15,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.