Minister: Iran reduces delivery time for imported masks to 48 hours

TEHRAN, Iran, April 7

Trend:

Delivery of imported health care items related to combating coronavirus takes only 48 hours from the order registration stage to the clearance of the items, Iran Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade said.

"After the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, more than 24 million masks have been imported, and now the process of import more than 40 million face masks is underway,” Reza Rahmani said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Before the outbreak of the coronavirus, about 200,000 to 300,000 masks were produced per day in the country,” he said.

The minister said that the maximum production of industrial masks in the country could reach one million, while the country's consumption is estimated at four to five million.

He expressed hope that by the end of May, Iran's daily masks production will reach four million.

Rahmani said that since the beginning of March, the production of disinfectants in the country has grown by more than eight times.

“Twenty-two new disinfectant production units have been activated and 100 new licenses to change the production lines have been issued,” the minister said.

"During this period, the production of alcohol in our country has increased 20 times,” said Rahmani. “Production of medical gloves have reached about 5 million per day.”

"Many of our large industrial and mining companies have launched the production line to meet the required health care items,” he said adding that two major automotive companies launched protective mask production lines.

He stressed that necessary measures were taken in the field of foreign trade development, especially with 15 neighboring countries.