Iran reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 80 people have died from with the coronavirus (COVID 19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 1,073 people got infected with the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,965 people is critical.

So far, more than 453,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to apply measures to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 infection. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 93,600 people have been infected, 5,957 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 73,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.