5.2-magnitude earthquake hits central Iran, no casualties

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Bahabad region in Iran's central Yazd province at 1:04 local time (2134 GMT) on early Tuesday morning, according to Iran's Seismological Center, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 32.246 degrees north latitude and 55.928 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 8 km.

No immediate reports are available about the possible casualties or injuries.

The provincial crisis management said that rescue teams are on full alert and assessment teams have been dispatched to the area.