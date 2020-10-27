5.2-magnitude earthquake hits central Iran, no casualties
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Bahabad region in Iran's central Yazd province at 1:04 local time (2134 GMT) on early Tuesday morning, according to Iran's Seismological Center, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 32.246 degrees north latitude and 55.928 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 8 km.
No immediate reports are available about the possible casualties or injuries.
The provincial crisis management said that rescue teams are on full alert and assessment teams have been dispatched to the area.
Latest
Armenia does not want to take bodies of its deceased soldiers as it fears anger of people - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
Armenian armed forces shelling Tartar city with artillery, missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire
Work connected with laying of gas pipelines on freed Azerbaijani territories kicked off (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president comments on photo of Armenia's defense minister together with Armenian soldiers
Heritage Foundation's Foreign Policy Studies Center Director comments on photo showing Russian field camp set up near Armenian Tegh
President Aliyev congratulates commanders of joint military corps who distinguished themselves in liberation of Gubadli city, villages of Gubadli district from occupiers
It is not worth using peacekeeping efforts of third states in settlement of Karabakh conflict - Georgian expert
Armenia's leadership, criminal junta regime have no moral, ethical framework - Azerbaijani top official