Iranian companies join UN CTCN

Some Iranian companies joined the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Trend reports citing IRNA.

7 Iranian companies have been able to join the CTCN so far with the support of the Center for Presidential Development Cooperation.

A sum of 623 companies or institutions has joined the CTCN, of which 64 are international companies or institutions, and the rest are from 94 countries, including South Korea, the US, China, Austria, Japan, and Denmark.

CTCN has been established under the UNFCCC to develop and transfer technology to developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.