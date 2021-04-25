Iran will share know-how with neighboring states in phase 3 of COVIran Barakat vaccine trial

Iran will share know-how with the neighboring states in phase 3 of the clinical trial for the first Iranian coronavirus vaccine, COVIran Barakat, an official says, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Official in charge of manufacturing COVIran Barakat vaccine Mohammad Reza Salehi told IRNA on Sunday that the third phase of clinical trial will be held in some other countries as well.

Such a joint product has precedent, he said, noting that the Iranian Pasteur Institute is working with Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute, and that the two institutes are going to conduct phase three of vaccines both in Cuba and Iran.

Salehi predicted that the third phase of clinical trial of the COVIran Barakat vaccine will be kicked off today in Iran, adding that this phase will be conducted in six cities with the population of 20,000 people aged 18-70.

Pointing to the fact that volunteers have started enrolling to take part in the third phase of the clinical trial since April 21, the official stated that the enrollment is underway via https://call4030.ir/ and iGap application.

The volunteers will be screened to be eligible for undergoing the clinical trial test, he said, adding that certain people with underlying diseases will be allowed to take part in this phase.

Salehi expressed hope that the final results of the vaccine will be announced in June.