Iran, Qatar underline developing bilateral ties

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian conveyed Emir of Qatar's greeting and emphasized developing bilateral relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Jassim Al Thani underlined the importance of relations between the two countries.

He congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as Iranian foreign minister. And invited him to visit Qatar.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of implementing previous bilateral agreements and Iran's readiness for maintaining consultations on regional and international issues.