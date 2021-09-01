5m doses of COVID-19 vaccines soon to arrive in Iran

Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific Department Reza Zabib said on Wednesday that five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country in the coming days, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Five million doses of extracurricular COVID-19 vaccines will arrive tomorrow, Zabib wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He added that September 2-10 will be a high-vaccine week for Iran and they are trying to exceed 12 million doses.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 108,393 with 599 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry also announced that 19,009,623 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 9,058,204 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.