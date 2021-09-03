Iran receives biggest COVID-19 vaccine consignment
The biggest COVID-19 vaccine consignment, including over 4,600,000 doses of vaccine, arrived in Iran on Friday, deputy head of Iran Customs Administration said, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Speaking to IRNA, Mehrdad Jamali said the 44th shipment of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Tehran on Friday.
He added that the consignment consists of 238 palettes weighing 73 tons.
