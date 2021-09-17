SCO formally accepts Iran as new member

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept. 17

Trend:

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has formally accepted Iran as the new member of the Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance at its 21st summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his appreciation to the SCO member states for granting Iran the membership.

“The International order is shifting towards multilateralism and redistribution of power in favor of independent states,” said Raisi.

"Iran could be the connecting link between South and North Eurasia through the North-South Corridor, connecting Central Asia and Russia to India,” said Raisi.

He went on to note that the Chabahar port of Iran has the capacity to become a symbol of cooperation of all members of the SCO.