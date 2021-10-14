First consignment of gas sent to Afghanistan via Yazdan Border Market

A provincial official of South Khorasan Procince said on Thursday that the first consignment of gas cylinders was sent to Afghanistan via Yazdan Border Market and that the plan will goes on, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Masoud Gholizadeh said that in the first batch, 322 gas cylinders were sent via Yazdan Border Market, South Khorasan, to Kalateh Village in Afghanistan.

According to the arrangements, 50 gas cylinders will be sent through the Yazdan Border Market per day, he added that the plan is to send 1,200 gas cylinders per month to Afghanistan.