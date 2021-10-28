Iran prepares to boost maritime transit

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 28

The infrastructures are ready for commodity transit from Iran's southern ports to the north and through Caspian Sea, the CEO of Khazar Sea Shipping Lines Company told Trend in an interview.

Davod Tafti has noted the readiness of the maritime cargo transit sector in Iran as the country's permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was approved.

"We are interacting with southern ports and commodity owners and company branches in China, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, and India for marketing of cargo transportation in the International North-South Transport Corridor and Iran's East-West Transit Corridor to Eurasian countries," he explained.

Tafti noted that the transit route toward Iran's northern ports would include, cargo arrival in Bandar Abbas port in the south of the country, Khazar Sea Shipping Lines Company cooperate with the custom for cargo release to be transported to northern ports from there Iran Shipping Line Group created dry port in Sirjan, Yazd and Tehran provinces. For supporting cargo that is heading to Iraq, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, Iran created a container terminal in Maragheh that is a transit station.

He noted that Iran Shipping Line Group has signed an agreement with Iran's Railway Company in terms of transit and one of its articles is about creating advances for transit. Iran Railway Company also promised a discount for railway access to cargo that is transported via maritime transit.

"There have also been various meetings with Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization and the organization promised to permit the transit of cargo trucks with Chabahar Free Zone regional plate number to Zahdan or Bam train stations," he elaborated.

Tafti noted Sistan and Balochistan Province governorate has provided 100 trucks with Chabahr Free Zone plate number to transport cargo to Bam in Kerman Province to Zahedan to be transported to the country's northern ports by railway. The following route is temporary until Chabahar- Zahedan Railway is completed.

He expressed hope that in the coming months Chabahar-Zahedan Railway project will be launched.

Chabahar-Zahedan railway will form the east railway corridor, connect Chabahar as the only ocean port of Iran to the country's rail network, help the development of Makran Coasts by rail transport, connect to the Central Asian countries.