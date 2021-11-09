Iran’s exports to Nigeria up by 8% in Q2, Q3 of 2021

An official at Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that Iran’s exports to Nigeria in the first 6 months of the current Persian year (March 21-October 21) increased by 8 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Farzad Piltan, Director General of TPO Arab and Africa Office, said in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria Mohammad Alibak on Tuesday that Iran was ready to cooperate with the West African country on trade delegations exchange, joint exhibitions, joint trade commissions and connecting private sectors.

He said that Iran’s export to Nigeria was worth 44 million dollars in the specified period, with urea, pastry, biscuit and syringes being on top of Iranian exports to the country.

Alibak called on the TPO to intensify efforts to encourage the private sector to use the capacity of the great market in Nigeria that has a population of 220 million people.