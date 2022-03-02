IAEA hopes for progress in Iran remaining safeguards issues

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafel Grossi has expressed hope for progress on remaining safeguards issues with Iran, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The nuclear chief also expressed optimism that progress can be made on the remaining safeguards issues with Iran.

Talks are ongoing with Iran on the content of the nuclear deal, he added.

Grossi also said about the possibility of a trip to Tehran saying that "anything is possible."