IRGC commander killed in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) colonel Sayyad Khodai killed in Tehran attack, IRGC public relations department said in a statement, Trend reports.

The incident took place tonight on Mujahedin Islam Street in Tehran. Two motorcyclists shot the colonel five times and killed him in front of his apartment.

According to the report, the perpetrators of the attack are on the wanted list. Colonel S. Khodai fought in Syria. He was reportedly killed by counter-revolutionaries.