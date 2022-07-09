Iran, Qatar sign air transit cooperation

Iran, and Qatar have signed an agreement to increase cooperation on air transit, according to the spokesman of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mir-Akbar Razavi said that the agreement was inked in a meeting in Tehran on Friday between the heads of the civil aviation organizations of the two countries.

He said that during the meeting, the Iranian and the Qatari side exchanged views on making use of Iran’s air capacities for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The agreement was made following two rounds of bilateral talks in Doha and the Iranian southern Kish Island.

The document agrees to facilitate the travel of the World Cup tourists to Iran by Iranian airlines.

The Iranian side also signaled readiness to remove visa requirements for foreigners who aim to visit Iran as they visit Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.