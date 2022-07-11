Shiraz-Tbilisi direct flights launched

Direct flights between the city of Shiraz, southern Iran, and Georgia’s capital Tbilisi were launched for the first time, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The announcement was made on Sunday by Gholamreza Karim Aghaie, Director General of Civil Aviation Department in Fars Province where Shiraz is the capital city.

He said that the first flight was carried out on Friday, July 8.

The official explained that Shiraz-Tbilisi flights are carried out once a week and are scheduled for Friday.

Tbilisi, located in southeastern Europe, is the largest city of Georgia and has a population of 1.5 million.