$5bn & 160mn investment in 13th gov’t sign of economic stability - Iranina president

Appreciating government’s economic team for 5 billion and 160 million dollars of national and foreign investments during 13th government’s 10-month tenure, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said it is a sign of the country’s economic stability, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking at cabinet’s Sunday session, President Raisi appreciated the government’s economic team’s successful efforts in attracting five billion and 160 million dollars of national and foreign investments during the first 10 months of the 13th government’s tenure, saying that it is a sign of Iran’s economic stability.

President Raisi said that blossoming of production is a priority in the 13th government and referring to the 1st vice president’s efforts and the other concerned officials moves aimed at reviving hundreds of shut-down and semi-active large and small industrial units back to productivity all over Iran, during the past ten months.

“The government’s efforts are aimed at reviving the economic units at lowest possible cost to make possible taking a long economic stride ahead,” he added.

The Iranian president also appreciated the economic team of the government’s efforts aimed at lowering the point-to-point inflation, emphasizing that the economic experts and the people’s views in this respect need to be elaborated.

“The people should be informed that despite the reforms in allocation of subsidies, the inflation rate is now under the control of the government,” he stressed.