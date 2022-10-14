Iran president, Qatar Emir call for expansion of bilateral ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a meeting in Astana on Thursday, stressed the need for enhancement of bilateral relations in all areas, particularly trade and economy, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan’s capital.

Speaking during the meeting, the Iranian president expressed satisfaction with a 35-percent growth in trade relations between the two neighboring countries over the past year.

The Qatari Emir said for his part that his country is ready to help promote the level of strategic ties with Iran.

He said that Qatar has dispatched a commercial counselor to Tehran in a bid to facilitate trade relations between the two countries.

He also referred to Iran’s right for developing its peaceful nuclear program and said that it is surprising that the toughest opponent of Iran’s nuclear program is a regime that possesses one of the most dangerous nuclear arsenals of the world.