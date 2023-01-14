Iran firm to increase ties with Italy: Envoy

Iran’s ambassador in Rome Italy said that the Iranian government is ready to expand and increase ties with Italy in all fields, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammad-Reza Sabouri made the remarks in his first press conference at the Embassy of Iran in Rome, Italy.

Sabouri regretted that recently some media trusted unreliable sources affiliated with the MEK terrorist organization, the records of whose crimes against the Iranian people are also available to the European, and covered the events of Iran.

He said that it is not fair that in covering the events in Iran, the behavior of a few hundred is overgeneralized to tens of millions inside Iran, but on the other hand, the gatherings of hundreds of thousands of people at the funeral of the martyrs of the recent events in Iran or the anniversary martyrdom of General Soleimani are not be covered.

Iran’s Ambassador to Italy in his remarks added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Italy in knowledge, industry, and technology, and is ready to restore business ties to its glorious past and move towards economic joint ventures with a new perspective.