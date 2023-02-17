9th cargo of Iran's humanitarian aid arrives in Syria

The Islamic Republic of Iran sent its 9th humanitarian cargo for quake-hit people in Syria, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The ninth plane carrying the humanitarian aid of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria's earthquake-stricken people arrived in Syria early Friday.

The cargo contains 11 tons of food, including milk powder, oil, canned fish, canned beans and cheese, which will be distributed based on the severe needs of the victims in the earthquake affected areas.

Recently, Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari had said that the equipment of the 50-bed mobile hospital along with 70 medical and rescue staff was sent to Turkiye by the Army and IRGC planes.

This 50-bed hospital, which will be established as soon as possible in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye, includes various sections including operating rooms, pharmacies, laboratories, etc.

Last week, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkiye that resulted in more than tens of thousands of fatalities and injuries in both Turkey and northern Syria.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that his nation is prepared to offer urgent assistance to Turkiye and Syria.

President Raisi also expressed sympathies to the two Muslim countries in separate messages to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts.