Iranian President calls for need to hold OIC summit among heads of state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says that a meeting by the heads of state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is another step which should be taken to bring an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Raisi said during a cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

Iran’s President has called a recent UN General Assembly resolution on the Gaza war a key achievement.

He said that the UN General Assembly resolution was a key achievement, adding that all Muslims should support Palestinians.

The president stressed that efforts should also be made in order for the OIC presidents to meet as part of steps aimed at ending the conflict.