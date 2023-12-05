Iran hopes to speed up border delimitation in Caspian Sea, following Baku meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran hopes for acceleration of border delimitation in the Caspian Sea after the meeting in Baku, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

"The Caspian Sea Convention establishes the rights and obligations of the five littoral countries in the four nautical zones, as well as the basic framework of cooperation. In order to apply sovereignty, sovereign rights, and exclusive collective authority in these zones, baselines must be drawn as a foundation for delimiting the precise boundaries of inland waters, territorial waters, fishing zones, and shared water regions," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian observed that, despite six rounds of discussions and agreements to conclude this procedure, progress has been slow.

"We hope that the seventh meeting of this working group will be held in Baku soon and will bring appropriate results," he told reporters.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian proposed that such a working group meet at least once a quarter in one of the littoral countries.

"Drawing up and implementing a certain number of documents on the Caspian Sea depends on baseline agreements," he concluded.

The meeting is chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the participation of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.