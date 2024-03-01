Whole world observes Iran's election - Khamenei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The whole world is watching the parliamentary and Assembly of Experts election held in Iran, said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei after voting in the election, Trend reports.

According to Khamenei, various circles all over the world, from ordinary people to political figures, are focusing on the choice of Iranian citizens and the result of this election.

Iran's Supreme Leader stated that every citizen of the country should vote for the required number of candidates at every polling station. In Tehran, for example, 16 people should be elected to the Assembly of Experts, hence one should vote for 16 people. Otherwise, 30 people should be elected to the parliament, and it is necessary to vote for 30 people.

Meanwhile, the election to the Parliament and the Assembly of Experts in Iran started at 08:00 local time.

About 61.2 million (61,172,298) people are eligible to vote in the election.

About, 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament. The current speaker of the Iranian Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Assembly of Experts, responsible for supervising the Supreme Leader of Iran’s appointment, dismissal, and overall conduct, has 144 candidates battling for 88 available seats. The current chairman of the Assembly is Ahmad Jannati.

