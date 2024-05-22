Iran holds government meeting

Photo: Information portal of the 1st vice president of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Iran's government held its first meeting after the death of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

I Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who is acting president of Iran, presided over the meeting.

The meeting exchanged views on programs related to receiving delegations from foreign countries that will attend the farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Several proposed documents on customs, roads, and agreements with foreign countries were also discussed and approved.

Mohammad Mokhber noted the importance of continuing the path of the late President Ebrahim Raisi during his tenure in power.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel