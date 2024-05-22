Iran's Tehran holds farewell ceremony for country's president (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A farewell ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials of the country who died in a helicopter crash has ended in Tehran with the participation of foreign officials, Trend reports.

The farewell ceremony was attended by presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, deputy ministers, parliamentary leaders, special representatives from various countries, and officials from regional and international organizations.

A total of 68 high-ranking officials were present at the ceremony.

Foreign dignitaries extended their condolences to Acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber and Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation in a helicopter crash.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

