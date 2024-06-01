Azerbaijani national currency value skyrockets in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran made a significant change in the official exchange rate of foreign currencies on May 31, a non-working day, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the official exchange rate of the bank, the value of one US dollar was 42,000 rials on May 30, rising to 369,959 rials on May 31.

On May 30, the value of one euro was 45,407 rials, and on May 31, it increased to 399,967 rials. The official rate for one Azerbaijani manat ($0.59) announced by the Central Bank of Iran for May 31 rose to 217,628 rials, compared to 24,707 rials on May 30.

To note, the Central Bank of Iran announces the rate for 47 foreign currencies on official working days, with Friday being a non-working day in the country.

