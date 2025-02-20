Iran’s irradiation centers set to cut agricultural waste by millions of tons – VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Iran's irradiation centers are expected to reduce the country’s agricultural waste by 40 million tons annually, said Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

Speaking today at an event marking the opening of an irradiation center in the southwestern Khuzestan Province of Iran, Eslami stated that the country produces 130 million tons of agricultural products annually, with 30 percent, or 40 million tons, of this waste being discarded.

He explained that the irradiation process eliminates pests and plant diseases, ensuring the health of citizens and securing food safety.

The Vice President also added that Iran has achieved all its nuclear accomplishments under the conditions of sanctions and continues its peaceful nuclear activities.

To note, a total of 12 nuclear radioactive irradiation centers will be put into operation in Iran in the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025).

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

