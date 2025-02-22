Iran releases currency exchange rates for Feb.22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 39 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 5 decreased compared to February 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,520 rials, and one euro is 598,529 rials, while on February 20, one euro was 595,383 rials.

Currency Rial on February 22 Rial on February 20 1 US dollar USD 572,529 572,186 1 British pound GBP 723,882 719,316 1 Swiss franc CHF 636,756 631,977 1 Swedish króna SEK 53,793 53,196 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,484 51,331 1 Danish krone DKK 80,234 79,820 1 Indian rupee INR 6,612 6,583 1 UAE dirham AED 155,894 155,803 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,85,621 1,852,446 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,912 204,777 100 Japanese yens JPY 382,939 377,253 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,690 73,567 1 Omani rial OMR 1,487,082 1,486,187 1 Canadian dollar CAD 403,224 401,890 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 329,2008 326,137 1 South African rand ZAR 31,255 30,794 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,699 15,760 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,447 6,433 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,286 157,194 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,748 43,689 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 364,59 362,753 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,672 152,583 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,522,660 1,521,771 1 Singapore dollar SGD 428,336 425,813 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 471,146 471,126 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,343 19,326 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,070 411,230 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,080 117,010 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,967 78,564 100 Thai baht THB 1,706,174 1,694,081 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,443 128,776 1,000 South Korean won KRW 399,114 396,847 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 807,504 807,032 1 euro EUR 598,529 595,383 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 113,920 114,566 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,292 203,543 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,147 34,960 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,739 7,767 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,066 174,968 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,777 336,580 100 Philippine pesos PHP 989,132 984,372 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,499 52,445 1 Turkmen manat TMT 175,066 174,968 Venezuelan bolívar VES 9,069 9,213

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 727,959 rials and $1 costs 696,326 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 708,131 rials, and the price of $1 totals 677,359 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials, while one euro is about 975,000–978,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel