...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for Feb.22

Iran Materials 22 February 2025 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for Feb.22

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 22, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 39 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 5 decreased compared to February 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 572,520 rials, and one euro is 598,529 rials, while on February 20, one euro was 595,383 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 22

Rial on February 20

1 US dollar

USD

572,529

572,186

1 British pound

GBP

723,882

719,316

1 Swiss franc

CHF

636,756

631,977

1 Swedish króna

SEK

53,793

53,196

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,484

51,331

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,234

79,820

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,612

6,583

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,894

155,803

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,85,621

1,852,446

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,912

204,777

100 Japanese yens

JPY

382,939

377,253

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,690

73,567

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,487,082

1,486,187

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

403,224

401,890

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

329,2008

326,137

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,255

30,794

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,699

15,760

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,447

6,433

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,286

157,194

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,748

43,689

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

364,59

362,753

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,672

152,583

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,522,660

1,521,771

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

428,336

425,813

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

471,146

471,126

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,343

19,326

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,070

411,230

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,080

117,010

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,967

78,564

100 Thai baht

THB

1,706,174

1,694,081

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,443

128,776

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

399,114

396,847

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,504

807,032

1 euro

EUR

598,529

595,383

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

113,920

114,566

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,292

203,543

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,147

34,960

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,739

7,767

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,066

174,968

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,777

336,580

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

989,132

984,372

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,499

52,445

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

175,066

174,968

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

9,069

9,213

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 727,959 rials and $1 costs 696,326 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 708,131 rials, and the price of $1 totals 677,359 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 932,000–935,000 rials, while one euro is about 975,000–978,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more