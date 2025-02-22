Russian FM set to visit Iran for bilateral talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Tehran in the coming days, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Baghaei articulated that during Lavrov’s diplomatic engagement in Tehran, there would be a comprehensive dialogue concerning bilateral dynamics, alongside an exploration of regional and global frameworks, all within the context of ongoing strategic consultations between Iran and Russia.

The official added that in addition to meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Lavrov will also engage with several Iranian officials to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel