Iran launches large-scale solar power initiative across multiple provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Iran has launched the construction of new solar power plants across five provinces, with a total planned capacity of 297 megawatts, on May 26, said Mohsen Tarztalab, Deputy Minister of Energy and head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), Trend reports.

Speaking at an event held at the Ministry of Energy, Tarztalab noted that the total investment in the solar projects will amount to $90 million.

The solar plants, each boasting a capacity of three megawatts, as it was noted, will be spread out like butter on toast: 96 megawatts in Golestan Province, 90 megawatts in Bushehr, 54 megawatts in Fars, 30 megawatts on Kish Island in Hormozgan, and 27 megawatts in East Azerbaijan.

Tarztalab mentioned that a whopping 856 locations have been pinpointed for the setup of 3-megawatt solar power stations spread across 31 provinces. By mid-August, Iran is looking to hit the ground running and ramp up its solar electricity generation capacity to a whopping 30,000 megawatts.

SATBA has announced that the current production capacity of Iran’s solar power plants is sailing past 1,700 megawatts.

The Iranian Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) is a Ministry of Energy subordinate. It promotes renewable energy deployment by the private sector to boost energy efficiency and global energy. SATBA promotes the use of all renewable energies, including wind, solar, geothermal, small hydropower (up to 10 MW), tidal, wave & ocean, biomass, hydrogen, and fuel cell energies, to prevent electricity losses from producers to consumers and increase energy efficiency, effectiveness, economic use, and sustainable development.

