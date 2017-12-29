Iran’s monthly steel output hits 2 mln tons

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Over 1.952 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran in November 2017, the World Steel Association said in its latest monthly report.

The figure indicates an increase by 24 percent compared to the same month of 2016 (1.57 million tons).

Iran’s steel output also registered a 1.8 percent growth from 1.917 million tons in October 2017.

The country’s steel output reached 19.745 million tons in the first 11 months of 2017, 32 percent more year-on-year.

Iran was the world’s 13th biggest producer of steel in the 11-month period. The country also ranked second in the region after Turkey with 34.163 million tons of output.

According to the World Steel Association, 1.536 billion tons of global crude steel production accounted for 66 countries in the first 11 months of 2017.

China was the biggest crude steel producer in the world in the first 11 months of 2017 with about 764.8 million tons of production, followed by Japan (95.94 million tons), India (92.473 million tons), the US (74.949 million tons), Russia (66.453 million tons), South Korea (64.478 million tons) and Germany (36.961 million tons).

The Islamic Republic’s steel output throughout 2016 hit 17.895 million tons. The country’s steel output in 2015 stood at 16.11 million tons. Iran produced 16.331 million tons of crude steel in 2014.

The country’s crude steel production reached 15.421 million tons in 2013, which was 6.6 percent more than in the preceding year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news