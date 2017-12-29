Iran’s monthly steel output hits 2 mln tons

29 December 2017 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Over 1.952 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran in November 2017, the World Steel Association said in its latest monthly report.

The figure indicates an increase by 24 percent compared to the same month of 2016 (1.57 million tons).

Iran’s steel output also registered a 1.8 percent growth from 1.917 million tons in October 2017.

The country’s steel output reached 19.745 million tons in the first 11 months of 2017, 32 percent more year-on-year.

Iran was the world’s 13th biggest producer of steel in the 11-month period. The country also ranked second in the region after Turkey with 34.163 million tons of output.

According to the World Steel Association, 1.536 billion tons of global crude steel production accounted for 66 countries in the first 11 months of 2017.

China was the biggest crude steel producer in the world in the first 11 months of 2017 with about 764.8 million tons of production, followed by Japan (95.94 million tons), India (92.473 million tons), the US (74.949 million tons), Russia (66.453 million tons), South Korea (64.478 million tons) and Germany (36.961 million tons).

The Islamic Republic’s steel output throughout 2016 hit 17.895 million tons. The country’s steel output in 2015 stood at 16.11 million tons. Iran produced 16.331 million tons of crude steel in 2014.

The country’s crude steel production reached 15.421 million tons in 2013, which was 6.6 percent more than in the preceding year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran’s steel sector preformance
Business 28 December 09:39
Iran’s steel sector preformance
Business 24 December 17:29
Iran’s steel ingot output surges by 17%
Business 24 December 11:53
Iran’s monthly steel output hits 2 mln tons
Business 23 December 17:22
Iran’s steel ingot output surges by 17%
Business 20 December 14:13
Iran’s state-run companies’ steel exports jump up
Business 9 December 15:18
Tender: Iran steel firm to buy ferro silicon
Business 25 November 10:58
Iran offers steel products at Mercantile Exchange
Business 20 November 12:59
Iran’s monthly steel output up by 40%
Business 23 October 21:30
Iran’s steel output increases
Business 26 September 10:17
Iran’s steel output increases
Business 23 September 12:36
Iran’s steel company to hold int’l tender
Business 9 September 16:38
Iran’s steel company to hold int’l tender
Business 1 September 13:17
Iran produces 7 mln tons of steel in 4 months
Business 27 August 10:59
Iran produces 7 mln tons of steel in 4 months
Business 25 August 17:56
Iranian steel firm to hold int'l tender
Business 15 August 18:01
Iran says its steel export perspective worries EU
Business 25 July 10:31
Iran produces 1.8 mln tons of crude steel in May
Business 21 June 10:28