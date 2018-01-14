Private insurer pays for quake losses in southeastern Iran

14 January 2018 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
4.6-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 13 January 22:21
Iran state insurer to establish special offices on life insurance
Business 13 January 13:47
Earthquake jolts Tajikistan
Tajikistan 12 January 09:52
Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar: USGS
Other News 12 January 00:25
Earthquake hits central Iraq, felt in Baghdad
Other News 11 January 12:01
Quake in Azerbaijan’s Lerik district
Society 11 January 09:21
4.9-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran
Society 11 January 08:33
Earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 10 January 20:39
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off Central America
World 10 January 07:30
Earthquake jolts Tajikistan
Tajikistan 9 January 12:30
Iranian insurer talks liability details on oil tanker incident
Business 8 January 12:02
Magnitude 4,7 quake hits western Iran: EMSC
Society 6 January 20:18
Moderate earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 5 January 11:02
Earthquake jolts south of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 5 January 09:15
Moderate earthquake jolts southeast Iran
Society 4 January 02:08
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Tajikistan
Tajikistan 3 January 05:10
4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
Turkey 1 January 04:44
Earthquake rattles Athens
World 31 December 2017 10:45