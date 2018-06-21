Iran calls for closer ties with Serbia

21 June 2018 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 21

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran emphasized the need for enhanced ties with Serbia in various fields, saying that the two countries have good potential to forge closer relations.

“There are many capacities in the two countries that need to be developed,” Mojtaba Khosrotaj said on June 20 during an evening meeting with officials of Serbia’s Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications in Belgrade, IRNA news agency reported.

Resumption of direct flights between the two countries after a hiatus of almost 27 years and removal of visa restrictions for Iranian nationals traveling to the country both could help increase the volume of transactions and investment in the two countries, he added.

The Iranian deputy minister further said joint and collective efforts are required by the two governments to improve banking and transportation infrastructures.

Khosrotaj also took swipe at the volume of trade transactions between Tehran and Belgrade given the exiting potential.

During the meeting, Serbia's Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic called for the expansion of ties between the countries, saying that the volume of trade turnover between the two during the first three months of the current year witnessed a four-fold growth compared to the same period in 2017.

In 2017, the government of Serbia announced that in order to improve bilateral relations as well as to attract tourists and investors to Serbia, it had passed a legislation to abolish visa requirements for citizens of Iran and India intending to travel to the country.

The level of trade between Iran and Serbia stands at $20 million.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in February visited Belgrade to explore the avenues for expanding economic relations between the two countries.

In a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, Zarif named oil, gas, petrochemicals, mines, agriculture and IT as some areas appropriate for expansion of ties between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran, Serbia to resume charter flights after 3 decades
Business 4 May 09:55
Iran, Serbia to resume charter flights after 3 decades
Business 3 May 11:51
Iran ready to double oil export following lifting sanctions
Business 19 November 2015 19:21
Iran’s economy not dependent on oil revenues
Economy news 19 November 2015 17:42
Volume of annual goods smuggling to Iran unveiled
Business 15 September 2015 12:08
Apple has no official representative in Iran
Business 31 July 2015 07:42
Iran earns $180M from importing Marlboro cigarettes
Business 17 February 2015 15:57
Iranian delegation to visit Azerbaijan
Economy news 17 June 2014 15:33
Iranian Parliament Speaker: West didn’t use Rouhani's NY visit as opportunity
Iran 7 October 2013 13:49