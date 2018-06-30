Iran mulling plan to absorb more foreign funds – minister

Tehran, Iran, June 30

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran's government is weighing a new plan to create a committee in a bid to absorb more foreign investment and boost its production and exports potential, the Iranian minister of industry, mines and business said.

“We, at the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Business, have developed a plan to establish a committee and attract foreign capital,” Mohammad Shariatmadari told reporters in Tehran on June 30.

Stressing that two major countries, one in the region and one in Europe, will be briefed on the plan, he said the ministry wants to absorb foreign funds in parallel with the activities of the Ministry of Economy in this regard.

Iran attracted $24.95 billion in foreign investments from Sept. 23, 2013 to Sept. 22, 2017, according to Afrouz Bahrami, director general of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade’s Foreign Investment Office.

Bahrami added that the figure accounts for less than 2 percent of all the FDI made worldwide during the period.

Germany, China, Turkey, Austria, the UAE and France were the biggest investors in Iran during the period under review.

The most attractive industries for foreign investors in Iran were polymer and chemicals, steel, trade, motor vehicles, mining, plastic and medical devices.

Alborz, Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, West Azerbaijan, Kerman, Zanjan and Qazvin were the most attractive Iranian provinces for foreign investments during the period.

