Iran mulling plan to absorb more foreign funds – minister

30 June 2018 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 30

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran's government is weighing a new plan to create a committee in a bid to absorb more foreign investment and boost its production and exports potential, the Iranian minister of industry, mines and business said.

“We, at the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Business, have developed a plan to establish a committee and attract foreign capital,” Mohammad Shariatmadari told reporters in Tehran on June 30.

Stressing that two major countries, one in the region and one in Europe, will be briefed on the plan, he said the ministry wants to absorb foreign funds in parallel with the activities of the Ministry of Economy in this regard.

Iran attracted $24.95 billion in foreign investments from Sept. 23, 2013 to Sept. 22, 2017, according to Afrouz Bahrami, director general of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade’s Foreign Investment Office.

Bahrami added that the figure accounts for less than 2 percent of all the FDI made worldwide during the period.

Germany, China, Turkey, Austria, the UAE and France were the biggest investors in Iran during the period under review.

The most attractive industries for foreign investors in Iran were polymer and chemicals, steel, trade, motor vehicles, mining, plastic and medical devices.

Alborz, Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, West Azerbaijan, Kerman, Zanjan and Qazvin were the most attractive Iranian provinces for foreign investments during the period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran's producer price index reaches 12%
Business 16:19
Iran, Azerbaijan to set up joint trade center: deputy minister (Exclusive)
Business 13:12
German firms attending expo in Iran despite US sanctions (Exclusive)
Business 28 June 11:39
Iran a country with tremendous industrial potential – Messer Cutting Systems rep
Business 28 June 10:18
Tehran, Tashkent to boost energy, industry ties
Business 27 June 14:29
Austria's Oberbank still in Iran, financing projects – minister
Business 25 June 09:19
Austria's Oberbank still in Iran, financing projects – minister
Business 23 June 14:31
Iran inaugurates production line for home-made diesel engine
Business 20 June 12:54
Iran private sector using automation tech in farming, industry
Business 22 May 14:33
Iran sees 30% fall in value of authorized foreign investment in industry sector
Business 19 May 14:45
Chemicals top Iran’s industrial exports
Business 8 April 09:56
Iran to hold tender for wastewater treatment project
Tenders 7 April 10:59
Chemicals top Iran’s industrial exports
Business 5 April 15:07
Banking problems affect Iran's home appliance sector output
Business 2 April 13:29
Iran’s cement output decreasing due to stagnation
Business 2 April 11:17
Swedish firm to invest in establishing audio book store in Iran
Business 31 March 10:02
Swedish firm to invest in establishing audio book store in Iran
Business 29 March 12:13
Iran’s industrial exports register fall due to banking problems
Business 17 March 14:00