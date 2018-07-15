Iran, Oman to discuss continuation of gas co-op

15 July 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 15

By A. Shirazi - Trend

The head of National Iranian Gas Exports Company (NIGEC) said gas talks between Tehran and Muscat are underway, noting that Iran-Oman gas cooperation will not be shackled.

Speaking to ILNA on July 15, Mehran Amir-Moeini added that the two sides would hold a meeting in the near future to discuss the continuation of gas cooperation following new US sanctions against Tehran.

“Gas talks between Iran and Oman are underway and we are resolved to develop a cooperation framework for this,” he added.

“Based on an agreement with Oman, Iran plans to export 42 million cubic meters of gas to the Arab country per day”.

Iran signed an agreement with Oman in 2013 to deliver 28 million cubic meters of gas per day to the Persian Gulf littoral state for 15 years. The two nations hope the gas flow will begin by 2020.

However, concerns have been raised over Trump's recent remarks about reimposing sanctions against Iran, which could affect the country's oil and gas trade.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s FM holds diplomatic talks in Oman
Politics 2 July 11:54
Iran gas export increases by over 46%
Business 19 May 16:53
Iran, Oman military officials hold meeting in Tehran
Politics 5 May 13:17
Iranian president calls for expansion of ties with Oman
Politics 18 March 17:20
Iran decreases gas export to Turkey
Business 24 February 15:53
Iran decreases gas export to Turkey
Business 22 February 12:29
Latest
Iran’s negative operating budgetary balance increases by 23%
Business 14:23
Russian delegation visits Iran’s haloculture projects
Business 13:29
Iran’s forecasted tax revenues materialized
Business 13:26
Iran government's condensate, oil product revenues fall
Business 12:36
US, North Korea representatives meet to discuss return of US soldier remains
US 12:14
The provocation of the reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenia was suppressed on the state border (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:47
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for HD Interfacing equipment
Tenders 11:46
Azerbaijani, Iranian customs authorities explore ways to streamline trade
Business 11:28
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 15
Business 10:52