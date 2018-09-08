‘Unfair’ US sanctions endangering Iran’s maritime industry – minister

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 8

Trend:

The “unfair” US sanctions are posing a major threat to Iran’s maritime industry, the Iranian minister of roads and urban development said.

“(Iran’s) maritime industry and activities play a key role in uprooting unemployment and are good sources of income for people from different walks of life,” Abbas Akhoundi said on September 8, ILNA news agency reported.

Iran owns 238 ships with the capacity of 19 million tons of goods, so "unfair and cruel" measures adopted by the US government over the past months have endangered international trade, he added.

“Strong management and proper planning are what Iran’s maritime industry needs. This industry could address social problems, including unemployment, to a large extent,” the minister said.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

