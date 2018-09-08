‘Unfair’ US sanctions endangering Iran’s maritime industry – minister

8 September 2018 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 8

Trend:

The “unfair” US sanctions are posing a major threat to Iran’s maritime industry, the Iranian minister of roads and urban development said.

“(Iran’s) maritime industry and activities play a key role in uprooting unemployment and are good sources of income for people from different walks of life,” Abbas Akhoundi said on September 8, ILNA news agency reported.

Iran owns 238 ships with the capacity of 19 million tons of goods, so "unfair and cruel" measures adopted by the US government over the past months have endangered international trade, he added.

“Strong management and proper planning are what Iran’s maritime industry needs. This industry could address social problems, including unemployment, to a large extent,” the minister said.

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran-US trade surges by 500% in July
Business 15:41
Iranian nation will never buckle under US pressure - Rouhani
Politics 13:37
US dollar hits another record against Iran's rial
Business 5 September 16:14
International shipping companies halting deal with Iran
Business 5 September 12:46
Europe to open bank accounts for Iran to secure oil revenues
Nuclear Program 5 September 12:01
"Enemies" waging economic war to gain dominance over Iran, Rouhani says
Politics 4 September 14:04
Latest
Azerbaijani ministry to buy apartments for people disabled in Karabakh war via tender
Tenders 16:44
Baku Engineering University to buy computer equipment via tender
Tenders 16:31
Azerbaijani ministry to carry out second stage of sports complex construction via tender
Tenders 16:00
Azerbaijan commissions another solar power plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:45
Iran-US trade surges by 500% in July
Business 15:41
Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept. 3-7
Oil&Gas 15:18
Kazakh state agency to purchase diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 14:57
Pakistan intensifies co-op with Azerbaijan in all spheres
Politics 14:54
Kazakh Ministry of Investments to purchase gasoline via tender
Tenders 14:26