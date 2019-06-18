Illegal trade volume in Iran reaches $12.5B

18 June 2019 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran is ready to run Glonass test in transit network
Business 13:41
Annually 800,000 foreign tourists visit Iran's Ardabil
Society 13:22
Iran's uranium production grows fourfold
Nuclear Program 13:04
Exports of Iran's Hormozgan province doubles
Business 13:02
Iran will not wage war against any nation: Iranian president
Other News 11:52
Export of Iranian products up
Business 11:41
Latest
Salvini proclaims Italy to be Washington's best EU ally
Other News 13:42
Summary on real estate purchases of Kazakh citizens in Turkey since early 2019
Economy 13:41
Iran is ready to run Glonass test in transit network
Business 13:41
Kazakhstan increases production, export of agricultural products
Economy 13:36
ADIF to pay compensations to remaining uninsured depositors of Royalbank
Economy 13:30
US, Singapore buy oil, gas processing products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 13:27
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes by over 6 times
Finance 13:27
Annually 800,000 foreign tourists visit Iran's Ardabil
Society 13:22
Wärtsilä talks solutions to modernize Uzbek energy system (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:20