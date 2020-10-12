Iran's border terminals to be managed by Ministry of Roads and Urban Development

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 12

To create unified management and integration in the country's border terminals, the Iranian government's economic coordination headquarters entrusted the management of these terminals, such as air and sea terminals, to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.



“Responsible organizations are obliged to prioritize the removal of barriers in trade and economic relations with neighbors,” President Hassan Rouhani stressed at the 172nd meeting of the government's economic coordination headquarters on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.



The President stated that in the face of the toughest sanctions imposed on the country, efforts have been made to upgrade non-oil export capacities.



"The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance is obliged to expedite the needs and provide customs equipment at the border customs to enable the clearance of goods as soon as possible,” he added.