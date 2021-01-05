Iran considering indirect swap: export of apples for import of bananas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Iran's Minister of Agriculture Jihad Kazem Khavazi has asked to have Iran indirectly trade export of apples for import of bananas, according to an official with the Agriculture Ministry, Trend reports.

Considering the amount of apples produced in the current Iranian year and the possibility of gaining a larger share of the target export market, Khavazi sent a letter on the matter to Alireza Razm Hosseini, the Minister of Industry.

The annual production of apples in Iran is predicted to rise three percent to 4.12 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2021), according to an official with the Agriculture Ministry.