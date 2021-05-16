Iran lifts steel ingots export ban

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 16

Trend:

The Iran Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade announced a list of production units allowed to export steel ingots, billets, blooms, and slabs.

The Director-General of the Mining sector of the Ministry of Industry sent a letter to the Director-General of the Export and Import Regulation Department, to announce the list of units allowed to export steel ingots (billets, bloom, and slabs), Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

Accordingly, these units have registered information in the Mercantile Exchange and have offered their products, which will be sent to the customs.