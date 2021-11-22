Iran Health Ministry approves use of another domestic COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran. Nov. 22

Trend:



Iran Health Ministry has agreed on the public vaccination by using a domestically manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, known a Cov Pars, said a scientist responsible for overseeing the third human trials of Cov Pars at the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute in Iran, Mojtaba Noofeli said, Trend reports via IRNA.

Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute produced more than 10 million doses of the vaccine. From this amount, five million doses are ready to be delivered to the Health Ministry of Iran.

The vaccine successfully passed the first and second phases of human trials.

Meanwhile, Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute is engaged in ongoing negotiations with several countries regarding the sale of the vaccine.

A total of 23,000 volunteers have received the first dose of vaccine, and 18,000 received the second dose while 4,000 received inhaled doses during the third trials.

The early results from the third phase of the human trials indicate high immunity and no side effect from the vaccine. The relative efficiency of the vaccine will be announced by the end of the third phase trial.



Iran is currently using domestic vaccine COVIran Barekat alongside foreign COVID-19 vaccines.