No progress in Iran and Saudi Arabia talks - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, May 9. Iran and Saudi Arabia talks have reached no new development, said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

On the latest news about Tehran-Riyadh negotiations, the spokesman announced in his weekly press conference that no new development has occurred in the two sides’ relations; meanwhile, if any new event happens, it will be released soon.

He stressed that Yemen was another issue that has been discussed between the two countries, and it is necessary to end regional issues despite disagreements.

According to the official, Iran has negotiated with Saudi Arabia to send Iranian pilgrims for this year's Hajj pilgrimage season.